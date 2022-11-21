For ‘misbehavior’ at all-women toll plaza, DGP office seeks suspension of SP; CAT stays action

The state DGP office recently submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra government seeking the suspension of 2006-batch IPS officer and former Nashik (Rural) SP Sachin Patil, based on findings of a probe against him. Currently, Patil is posted in Aurangabad as SP, Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The inquiry found that in August, Patil as SP Nashik (rural), had misbehaved with the staff of the Pimalgaon Baswant toll plaza — run by only women personnel — on National Highway 3 in Nashik. The probe report stated that Patil asked the local police to book the staffers by misusing his position and giving wrong orders to his juniors. The probe was ordered by the DGP office on August 19, a day after the alleged incident.

As per the report, on August 18, Patil, who was travelling in his official car, was unhappy that a lane had not been kept vacant at the toll naka for him to pass and he had to wait. Usually, toll nakas have a lane vacant for ambulances to pass.

As per the statement of one of the seven women staffers working at the toll plaza, Patil’s constable was unhappy and shouted at her saying, “Don’t you understand, Sir is calling you?”

When she accompanied him to the other end of the toll naka, she saw the six other staffers standing there. “SP Sachin Patil started abusing us. He asked all the women to take off the scarves they used to cover their faces from the dust and told them to sit on the ground for 10-15 minutes,” the woman said in her statement.

“When the toll manager came out from his office, the SP beat him up. He then told the four security guards and all the women to hold their ears and made them sit near lane 16,” the statement added.

“He told us to sit there till the inspector (from the local police station) comes and if we dared to move, no one would be worse than him. Fifteen minutes later, the inspector, along with some constables, came to the spot. He (inspector) made a video call to the SP to confirm that we were there. Then we were all taken to the police station around 6.30 pm.” The woman further said, “No woman officer was present (at the police station)… we were there till 9.30 pm, after which we were dropped at the toll plaza in a police vehicle.”

Later, they came to know that they had been booked under Section 4 of the Private Security Agency Regulation Act, 2005, for hiring security guards who did not have license.

When contacted, Yogesh Singh, project manager of the toll plaza, said, “Three days after this, another FIR for obstructing public servant was registered. Three of our men working at the toll plaza were arrested and lodged behind bars for 18 days.”

He added, “Usually, 15 minutes prior to the SP reaching the plaza, we keep a lane empty. This time, however, we were not informed and hence, there was a delay for around three minutes. The SP also made two-three men at the toll naka do sit-ups. During the entire time, the boom barriers at the toll naka were removed and all vehicles passed without paying. This bit was captured on the network video recorder, though it was taken away by the police and never returned. We had to function without a camera for 10 days.”

Day after the incident, the DGP office asked Special Inspector General (Aurangabad) Mallikarjun Prasanna to probe the matter. Prasanna visited the spot and recorded the statements of several persons linked to the incident and submitted an over 25-page fact-finding report to the DGP office.

The report concluded that Patil had misbehaved and to cover it up, he put pressure on his juniors and registered an FIR. Based on the report, the DGP office recommended to the state home department that Patil be suspended. In the meantime, Patil approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) against the probe report. In his application, he said that the inquiry was conducted when there was no complaint from anyone. He alleged that the probe was held to victimise him and appealed that no coercive action should be taken against him, as he feared suspension.

On September 30, the CAT posted the matter for hearing on October 6, and sought a response of the state government. It asked for status quo to be maintained in the matter, following which no action was taken against Patil. So far, the state government has not filed its response before CAT.

When contacted, Patil refused to speak, saying that the matter was sub judice and the CAT, based on facts, had granted a stay.

Meanwhile, a source alleged, “Firstly, the probe was ordered on whose complaint? If indeed Patil was wrong, why has the Maharashtra government not yet filed a reply after he approached CAT?… Patil is being targeted as he had moved the Bombay High Court after he was transferred as the Nashik Rural SP last year, following which, the HC had stayed the order and passed strictures against his mid-term transfer. Further, what action was taken against some findings against the toll plaza that Patil had submitted to the government?”