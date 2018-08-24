For many, Kamat was all that mattered

During the funeral of Gurudas Kamat on Thursday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) During the funeral of Gurudas Kamat on Thursday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

It was perhaps a fitting farewell to Congress leader and former Union minister Gurudas Kamat. His mortal remains were on Wednesday consigned to flames at a cemetery in Mumbai’s Chembur, from where he had begun his political journey four-and-a-half decades ago.

On a rainy Wednesday morning, hundreds of Mumbai Congress workers marched ahead of the truck carrying his mortal remains, as it slowly inched towards his final resting place.

While Kamat’s rise in the Congress was meteoric — he began with the National Students Union of India, went on to become the Mumbai Congress chief, then a Union minister and a AICC general secretary — it was his personal rapport with the party workers, especially those from the suburbs of Mumbai, which made him stand apart from others.

It was his clout among the party workers that allowed Kamat, seen as a loyalist of the Gandhi family, to repeatedly challenge the monopoly of other leaders appointed to head the party in Mumbai.

His wife and other relatives at the funeral. (Express photo by Amit Chakravorthy)

“He was the strength and face of the party workers,” said Bhavana Jain (45), who Kamat had been mentoring for nine years. Jain had contested civic polls on a couple of occasions. “He cared so much about the workers. He was everything for us,” she added, recounting her experiences with her “favourite leader”.

On Wednesday, as hundreds gathered outside Kamat’s family residence in Chembur to catch one last glimpse of the leader, Jain, who has been overseeing Kamat’s office work in the Mumbai North West parliamentary constituency, would not leave his side.

She was not alone. “I feel like an orphan today, though both my parents are alive. He did so much for me,” said a youth Congress worker.

Several leaders from across party lines attended his last rites. They included Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, state Congress president Ashok Chavan, former CM Narayan Rane, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam, state Cabinet ministers Vinod Tawde and Prakash Mehta, MP Kirit Somaiya, former MP Priya Dutt, BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar as well as former state ministers Naseem Khan, Varsha Gaikwad, Nitin Raut and Sachin Ahir.

“He was the ultimate worker’s leader,” said former corporator Sheetal Mhatre.

Kamat’s organisational ability and aggressive positioning on issues also had made him a favourite among many Youth Congress workers. Mumbai Youth Congress leaders erected hoardings all across the suburbs in Kamat’s memory. “Boss. You will be missed,” these stated.

While Kamat’s history of giving up posts abruptly won him support of party workers, sources close to him said he was feeling increasingly isolated within the party in Mumbai in the last few years.

Kamat (63) died on Wednesday at Delhi’s Primus Hospital after suffering a cardiac stroke. His body was airlifted and brought to his Mumbai residence late Wednesday.

Mourners were allowed to catch one last glimpse of their leader between 8 am to 11 am on Thursday before he was cremated at the cemetery with state honours. Chants of “Gurudas Kamat amar rahe” and “Jab tak suraj chand rahega Kamat tera naam rahega” rented the air one last time, as Kamat’s son Sunil lit the funeral pyre at Chembur’s Charai cemetery, which had been ironically, revamped and inaugurated by Kamat himself when he was an Union MoS in 2009.

At the crematorium, a mourner summed it up best. “One thing’s for sure. He would be sorely missed by his followers and supporters.”

