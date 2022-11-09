For last 2 years, EWS quota has helped many in Maharashtra to pursue dream of medical education

ATHARVA KSHIRSAGAR has secured a MBBS seat in a government medical college in the first round of admissions in Mumbai this year, thanks to the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation. His fee structure will also see a 50 per cent relaxation, making it possible for him to pursue his dream of medical education, which is otherwise very expensive.

At a time when Monday’s Supreme Court verdict, allowing 10 per cent EWS reservation among the unreserved categories in admissions and government jobs, is receiving varied reactions, for people like Kshirsagar, it has come as a dream come true.

He is one of the students from the third batch of beneficiaries of EWS reservation in Maharashtra, which is implementing the policy from the last two years.

Coming from a humble family background in Satara district, where his father runs a small general store, Atharva bagged a MBBS seat in his second attempt.

The Mumbai college where he was offered a seat, closed first round admissions at 629 marks for open category and at 622 marks for EWS students.

“There is hardly any relief in merit when it comes to taking admission through EWS but a concession of 50 per cent in fees is a huge relaxation. This is possible only in case of government medical colleges and I had to try harder to secure a seat,” Atharva, who has a score of 626/720, said.

He could have secured a seat in a private medical college last year, but refrained to avail EWS reservation in government medical college.

For Vivek Shinde from Sillod taluka in Aurangabad, whose elder sister is a medical student too, the dream of pursuing medical education also became possible due to EWS reservation. His father Shriram Shinde, a class III worker in a government establishment, said, “We are already supporting our elder daughter to pursue medical education. Even as she is a government medical college student, I am the sole breadwinner of the family and wouldn’t have been able to afford to teach both without EWS relaxation.”

With many aspiring first generation doctors availing EWS quota, its applicability in postgraduation (PG) admissions also helps. “But in case of PG admissions, the benefit is only in merit score as the fee structure remains the same. But this relaxation helps lower-ranking candidates to secure admission in preferred branches of PG, especially those not in demand,” said an MBBS graduate from Aurangabad, who is waiting for another round of PG admissions, hoping for a better seat in preferred branch in a government medical college, through EWS.

While the reservation has mostly been welcomed, parents say it is important to tighten the process of scrutiny of income certificates.

“The criteria to avail the EWS facility should be tightened to ensure that rightful candidates are availing the benefit, starting from strengthening the process of verifying the income certificates that are submitted,” said Sudha Shenoy, a parent representative.

Even as EWS reservation is applicable to all types of education, the medical education sector has seen the most opposition owing to the smaller number of seats available.