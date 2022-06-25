scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
For investment in Maharashtra, delegation meets Foxconn chairman

The state delegation held focus group discussions with specialists from Foxconn in the sectors of ICT, Electric Vehicles, Mobility, and battery manufacturing.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 25, 2022 1:36:10 am
The delegation led by Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries, met Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn.

A HIGH-POWERED delegation led by Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries, Baldev Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) and P Anbalagan, CEO, MIDC met with Young Liu, Chairman of Taiwan-based Foxconn to discuss advanced
investment plans in the semiconductor and consumer electronics segments.

The state delegation held focus group discussions with specialists from Foxconn in the sectors of ICT, Electric Vehicles, Mobility, and battery manufacturing. After the meeting, Industries Minister, Subhash Desai remarked, “We will provide full institutional support to Foxconn from the state government and ensure the development of a hi-tech ecosystem that is also socially conscious and brings tremendous skilled employment to the country.”

