For investment in Maharashtra, delegation meets Foxconn chairman

A HIGH-POWERED delegation led by Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries, Baldev Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) and P Anbalagan, CEO, MIDC met with Young Liu, Chairman of Taiwan-based Foxconn to discuss advanced

The state delegation held focus group discussions with specialists from Foxconn in the sectors of ICT, Electric Vehicles, Mobility, and battery manufacturing. After the meeting, Industries Minister, Subhash Desai remarked, “We will provide full institutional support to Foxconn from the state government and ensure the development of a hi-tech ecosystem that is also socially conscious and brings tremendous skilled employment to the country.”