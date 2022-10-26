For garbage-free Dharavi, BMC to appoint pvt agencies to collect and recycle waste

In an attempt to make Dharavi free from solid waste and improve hygiene in the slum cluster, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to segregate and recycle the daily waste generated from this place by appointing expert agencies for professional waste management.

For the last 10 years, the local civic ward office used to take the help of NGOs and self-help groups for daily waste collection from households. Since the slum belt comprises dingy lanes, the BMC dumpers are unable to gain access in most areas in Dharavi. As a result, members from the NGOs would go door-to-door, collect waste from every household and dump it in the open waste containers that are located in the area.

However, civic officials said the responsibility of the NGOs was only to dump the waste in the containers, since they don’t have the logistic or expertise to segregate and recycle or process them. Therefore, most of the waste would remain untreated and get transferred to the dumping ground.

Civic officials said that often the waste material would also remain scattered around the bins, which would affect the hygiene of the place. To bring an end to this issue, the BMC is set to appoint contractors for professional waste management inside Dharavi slums.

“Over the years, the demography of Dharavi has changed. It is no longer a slum pocket. It has become an unorganised commercial hub, due to which the variety of waste it is generating daily has become complex and the NGOs are finding it difficult to manage it. That’s why we have initiated this plan to appoint proper experts for waste management,” Prashant Sapkale, assistant municipal commissioner and in charge of G/North ward, which covers the Dharavi belt, told The Indian Express.

Civic officials said that daily 300 Metric Tonnes (MT) of waste is produced from Dharavi, out of which around 40% is dry waste. These waste products are generated from leather factories, cement factories, potters’ hub (Kumbharwada) and various plastic recycling units inside the slums.

“Each contractor will be given a designated area. They will be collecting the waste from door to door, following which segregation will be done. After the segregation, the wet waste will be further processed through composting and the dry waste product will be recycled. This way, we will be able to bring down the amount of untreated waste that is being sent to the dumping ground regularly and this will enable us to reach the zero-waste target,” said an official from the Solid Waste Management department. The official said the BMC will provide a place for the contractors to set up recycling units.

The BMC has identified 88 spots where garbage is being dumped every day and the first priority will be to make these spots waste-free. The officials also maintained that the BMC is developing a mobile application to enable electronic surveillance on the contractors.

“After clearing waste from the spots, the contractors will have to upload live photos and videos of the location along with GPS coordinates in the app, and this will help us in maintaining a record. Citizens will also be able to raise complaints of waste disposal through the app by sharing photo and location,” the official added. Civic officials said the project is in the tendering stage and contractors will be appointed in the next one month.