scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 03, 2022
Must Read

For first time in two decades, Maharashtra to witness poll for an RS seat

On Friday, the last day of withdrawing nominations, none of the seven candidates in the fray – four of the MVA and three of BJP – withdrew their nomination.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 4, 2022 5:25:36 am
Maha Vikas Aghadi, rajya sabha polls, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThis will be for the first time in more than two decades that the state will see election to the Upper House of the Parliament.

The BJP in Maharashtra Friday refused to withdraw its third candidate for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, setting the stage for a contest with the Shiv Sena for the sixth seat. The development is also a setback for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which was hoping to avoid a contest in the elections.

On Friday, the last day of withdrawing nominations, none of the seven candidates in the fray – four of the MVA and three of BJP – withdrew their nomination.

This will be for the first time in more than two decades that the state will see election to the Upper House of the Parliament. The last such election was in 1998, where the Congress candidate Ram Pradhan had lost despite the party having enough numbers in its favour. In 1998, the election was held as per the secret ballot system, while this time the voters (MLAs) will have to show their vote to the party whip before dropping it into the ballot box.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 3, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Good Taliban Bad Talib...Premium
UPSC Key-June 3, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Good Taliban Bad Talib...
In words and between the lines, the messages in RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat&#...Premium
In words and between the lines, the messages in RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat&#...
Remembering Paul Brass: A scholar of identity politics and violence in No...Premium
Remembering Paul Brass: A scholar of identity politics and violence in No...
Tony Fadell Interview: ‘I see pain-killing products all over, you just ha...Premium
Tony Fadell Interview: ‘I see pain-killing products all over, you just ha...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Mumbai

The BJP has fielded Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and former MP Dhananjay Mahadik, while Sena has put up two candidates – Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. The NCP has renominated Praful Patel, while Congress has fielded Imran Pratapgarhi. The fight for the sixth seat is between BJP’s Mahadik and Sena’s Sanjay Pawar.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 03: Latest News
Advertisement