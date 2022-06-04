For first time in two decades, Maharashtra to witness poll for an RS seat

The BJP in Maharashtra Friday refused to withdraw its third candidate for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, setting the stage for a contest with the Shiv Sena for the sixth seat. The development is also a setback for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which was hoping to avoid a contest in the elections.

On Friday, the last day of withdrawing nominations, none of the seven candidates in the fray – four of the MVA and three of BJP – withdrew their nomination.

This will be for the first time in more than two decades that the state will see election to the Upper House of the Parliament. The last such election was in 1998, where the Congress candidate Ram Pradhan had lost despite the party having enough numbers in its favour. In 1998, the election was held as per the secret ballot system, while this time the voters (MLAs) will have to show their vote to the party whip before dropping it into the ballot box.

The BJP has fielded Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and former MP Dhananjay Mahadik, while Sena has put up two candidates – Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. The NCP has renominated Praful Patel, while Congress has fielded Imran Pratapgarhi. The fight for the sixth seat is between BJP’s Mahadik and Sena’s Sanjay Pawar.