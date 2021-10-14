For faster promotions, Maharashtra police seeks to scrap assistant inspector, police Naik posts

The Maharashtra Police is in the process of sending a proposal to the state home department seeking to scrap the post of assistant police inspector (API) to enable its personnel climb up the hierarchy at a swifter pace. It has already submitted a proposal to scrap the post of police Naik (PN) to the home department.

The proposal to do away with the API post is still being scrutinised at the DGP office. Both proposals are said to be the brainchild of DGP Sanjay Pandey who frequently interacts with the rank and file of the over two-lakh strong force.

The proposal to scrap API post, which is currently being drafted, will seek to enable an officer who joins the force as a sub-inspector (PSI) to go up to the rank of the superintendent of police (SP) by the time he or she retires, said sources in the DGP office. “To enable this to happen, it is being proposed that the intermediary post of API be scrapped,” an officer said.

Currently, an officer who joins as PSI is promoted as API, then inspector and eventually retires as assistant commissioner of police (ACP) after over 30 years of service. “The post of API only exists in Mumbai and surrounding commissionerates, delaying the promotion of officers. Hence, it will be proposed that the post be scrapped to enable PSI’s to reach the rank of SP. This will enable better pay and post retirement benefits,” the officer said.

A source said that the proposal will be sent to the home department soon.

A home department official said they have received a proposal seeking that post of police Naik be scrapped. “Currently, an officer who joins the force as a constable can become an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank by the time they retire. They go from constable to police Naik to head constable to ASI when they generally retire after over 30 years of service. The proposal seeks removal of the PN post so that the officer can become a sub-inspector – a rank above ASI – by the time they retire. This will help in getting better pay and post retirement benefits,” the official added.

Currently, if a junior officer in the state police has to go up the ladder at a quicker pace, the officer has to sit for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam to hold a senior post.