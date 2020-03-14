For builders’ gain, Sena govt tweaked construction permission norms: BJP

Ashish Shelar’s accusation was seen as the BJP’s direct attack on its former ally Shiv Sena, which controls the Urban Development department. (File) Ashish Shelar’s accusation was seen as the BJP’s direct attack on its former ally Shiv Sena, which controls the Urban Development department. (File)

Former minister and senior BJP legislator Ashish Shelar Friday accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition of tweaking draft development control regulations (DCR) for construction permissions outside Mumbai to pass undue favours to builders.

During a discussion on budgetary grants raised by the Urban Development department in the legislative Assembly, Shelar alleged that a private builder, who owns a guesthouse outside Mantralaya, had played a role in the tweaking of the norms.

“There is a talk that department secretaries and officials are being called to that guesthouse. Whether it is AB or ABC’s guesthouse, I’m not interested. But people outside Mantralaya are saying Rs 100 crore in 100 days. What do they mean by that?” he said.

The Thackeray-led coalition government recently completed 100 days in office. Shelar’s accusation was seen as the BJP’s direct attack on its former ally Shiv Sena, which controls the Urban Development department.

Refuting the allegations as “baseless”, Urban Development minister Eknath Shinde said, “Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes a truth. If you (Shelar) give proof in this regard, we’ll take action.” To have a common set of building development rules across the state, the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government had initiated work on formulation of unified development control regulations for all municipalities with the exception of Mumbai. “The draft rules had been readied. But just before these could be notified, the government changed. In the last 100 days, the new government has tweaked the rules to make them builder-friendly. I’m told the file has been cleared. I’d ask the government to reconsider the move. Otherwise, cities will be robbed of necessary amenities, just as builders reap dividends,” said Shelar.

He alleged that the new government had agreed to permit relocation of the mandatory recreational space from the ground to the terrace to facilitate further concretisation. Accusing the government of playing with the lives of people, he claimed that fire safety norms had been relaxed as well. He also alleged that the permissible buildable space had been enhanced through a backdoor route, even violating court norms.

Shelar slammed the government for relaxing norms regarding procurement of a fire NOC for high rises, permitting relocation of a public reservation within a kilometre of a construction site.

