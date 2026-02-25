Footwear training programme for Charmakar community

As part of the programme, participants visited a footwear factory in the Kashmira area of Mira Bhayandar on February 21. (Express photo)

A 25-day leather footwear training programme for members of the Charmakar community concluded on Tuesday at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Kaushal Vikas Kendra in Kandivali East, equipping traditional cobblers with skills in handmade leather shoe manufacturing.

The programme, which began on January 27, was conducted by Devendra Tiwari and Mithun Kumar Singh from the Central Footwear Training Institute in Agra. Twenty cobblers from Dahisar, Borivali, Malad and Kandivali participated in the initiative.

Trainees were taught manual leather cutting and stitching techniques, including the making of Derby shoes, gents stitch down sandals and ladies slippers. The curriculum aimed to upgrade traditional repair skills into structured footwear production.