Footwear training programme for Charmakar community

A 25-day leather footwear training programme for members of the Charmakar community concluded on Tuesday at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Kaushal Vikas Kendra in Kandivali East, equipping traditional cobblers with skills in handmade leather shoe manufacturing.
The programme, which began on January 27, was conducted by Devendra Tiwari and Mithun Kumar Singh from the Central Footwear Training Institute in Agra. Twenty cobblers from Dahisar, Borivali, Malad and Kandivali participated in the initiative.
Trainees were taught manual leather cutting and stitching techniques, including the making of Derby shoes, gents stitch down sandals and ladies slippers. The curriculum aimed to upgrade traditional repair skills into structured footwear production.
As part of the programme, participants visited a footwear factory in the Kashmira area of Mira Bhayandar on February 21. They were introduced to the manufacturing process of shoes, boots, sandals and slippers meant for export markets. Demonstrations included leather selection, design development, sole fitting, quality checks and packaging. Trainees also interacted with skilled handwork artisans to understand traditional craftsmanship at scale.
Balu Uttam Ahire, 45, president of Mumbai Gatai Kamgar and a member of the Rashtriya Charmakar Mahasangh from Malad, said the training brought opportunities closer to home.
“Earlier, training was only available in Agra, which many could not afford. Now, we have learned how to cut leather, stitch footwear, and use machines. If we get support for a factory and equipment, we won’t have to sell our work on the footpath.”
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who initiated the programme, said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is committed to building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Empowering the Charmakar community through modern training, financial support and market access is a step towards transforming their traditional skills into sustainable entrepreneurship.”
The programme was conducted under the Village Industries Development Scheme and coincided with the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Rohidas Maharaj.
