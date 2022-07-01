Footpath in Peddar Road cracks open in heavy rain, no one harmed

The incessant heavy rainfall in South Mumbai since Wednesday night triggered a landslide at midnight in the Tony Peddar Road area of Mumbai. The landslide resulted in the footpath along the stretch to crack wide open. Civic officials said as it was late in the night, there was no one on the footpath at the time of the incident.

The landslide took place near an under-construction building at Peddar road, a couple of buildings away from the residence of the late singing legend Lata Mangeshkar.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) inspected the site with the geologists and structural auditors on Friday afternoon. “It appears that the landslide took place when the excavation work for the basement of the building was underway,” Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s D ward, said.

He added, “We have approached Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) to assign a geologist and have also appointed a structural consultant to submit a report on the stability of the hill. The incident took place during the ongoing excavation work. The excavated portion now needs to be filled to ensure stability of the rock.”

The civic body’s building proposal department is also likely to issue a notice to the builder over the incident. Local residents recounted a similar landslide in the area in 2011 on the other side of the same hill.

During the 2020 monsoon, a massive landslide, over 3 km away from the current location, caused massive structural damage to the Hughes Road foundations. On August 6, 2020, heavy rainfall caused a huge landslide near Doongerwadi at Malabar Hill leading to the closure of a stretch of both B G Kher Road and N S Patkar Road (Hughes Road). A team of engineers from IIT-B had inspected the landslide area then.