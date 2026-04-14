After touching a three year low in 2024 to 25, the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Vanaspati Udyan and Zoo at Byculla has recorded a modest recovery in footfall and revenue in 2025 to 26, though numbers remain well below earlier peaks.
Data from zoo authorities show that between April 2025 and March 2026, 25.42 lakh visitors came to the zoo, generating revenue of Rs 9.85 crore. This marks an increase of over seven percent from the previous fiscal, when the zoo saw 23.57 lakh visitors and earned Rs 9.18 crore, its lowest footfall in three years. During 2024 to 25, the highest turnout was recorded in November, coinciding with school vacations.
Officials attributed the recent uptick to outreach initiatives launched in collaboration with NGOs and schools which ushers in crowds aplenty within the premises.
Despite the rise, visitor numbers remain significantly lower than earlier years. In 2023 to 24, the zoo recorded 28.97 lakh visitors and revenue of Rs 11.64 crore, while total footfall had touched 29.56 lakh.
Officials pointed the current plateau in visitor count to a sudden spike post COVID. “After the lockdown was withdrawn, the zoo – like other public spaces – recorded a significant spike in visitors. This continued for a few years, before the visitor count fell in the previous fiscal year. Now, the figure of visitors arriving into the zoo premises remains steady,” said senior official at Byculla zoo.
The absence of new attractions in recent years has also slowed visitor growth, especially among repeat visitors.
Spread across 60 acres, the zoo remains one of the largest open spaces in south Mumbai, with over 6,600 trees and 350 animal species. However, key enclosures such as the Asiatic lion exhibit remain vacant after unsuccessful attempts to procure the species. Last month, Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde wrote to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel seeking a pair of Asiatic lions.
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To revive visitor interest, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has planned a series of upgrades. These include an aquarium within the existing premises and a proposed Exotic Zoo spread over 9.25 acres, expected to house 18 species. The civic body has allocated Rs 136 crore in the 2026 to 27 budget for the zoo’s development and upkeep.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
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