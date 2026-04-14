Footfall up at Byculla Zoo, but glory days still distant

fficials attributed the recent uptick to outreach initiatives launched in collaboration with NGOs and schools which ushers in crowds aplenty within the premises. (File image)

After touching a three year low in 2024 to 25, the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Vanaspati Udyan and Zoo at Byculla has recorded a modest recovery in footfall and revenue in 2025 to 26, though numbers remain well below earlier peaks.

Data from zoo authorities show that between April 2025 and March 2026, 25.42 lakh visitors came to the zoo, generating revenue of Rs 9.85 crore. This marks an increase of over seven percent from the previous fiscal, when the zoo saw 23.57 lakh visitors and earned Rs 9.18 crore, its lowest footfall in three years. During 2024 to 25, the highest turnout was recorded in November, coinciding with school vacations.

Officials attributed the recent uptick to outreach initiatives launched in collaboration with NGOs and schools which ushers in crowds aplenty within the premises.