Monday, Oct 17, 2022

New foot overbridge thrown open at Khar Road railway station in Mumbai

This is the 11th foot overbridge commissioned in the financial year 2022-23 between the Churchgate and Dahanu Road stations.

The Western Railway has opened a new foot overbridge at the Khar Road station in its Mumbai suburban section.

According to a press release, the foot overbridge is 44 m long and 6 m wide and was constructed at a cost of Rs 4.55 crore. The foot overbridge has replaced another following an audit report prepared by the Indian Institute of Technology.

This is the 11th foot overbridge commissioned in the financial year 2022-23 between the Churchgate and Dahanu Road stations and takes the total number of foot overbridges to 144, according to the release issued by chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur.

These will go a long way towards controlling the menace of trespassing as well as combating problems such as overcrowding on bridges, according to the railway, which advised people to use foot overbridges, subways, escalators and lifts always to cross over and change platforms.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 06:32:50 pm
