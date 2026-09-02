After FDA ban, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis’ one-year breather to loose oil traders

Days after a Maharashtra food safety body clampdown on the sale of unpackaged edible oil prompted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to step in and review the order, the Maharashtra government has given small traders and vendors a one-year breather from enforcement of the ban under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2011.

Devendra Fadnavis announced the temporary exemption on Tuesday after meeting a delegation of oil traders who had raised concerns over the impact of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) action.

The FDA, headed by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has been cracking down on food adulteration, with the latest order prohibiting the sale of loose edible oil. The action affected small vendors and low-income consumers who buy oil in small quantities.