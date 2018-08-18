Food poisoning in Bhandup school: 14 of 17 students who fell ill discharged from hospital

Around 700 children in school were served the mid-day meal on Thursday. (Express Photo) Around 700 children in school were served the mid-day meal on Thursday. (Express Photo)

A day after 17 students and a teacher were hospitalised for food poisoning, 14 students were discharged on Friday after treatment from MT Agrawal hospital, Mulund. “The rest are stable. Most should get discharged in a day or two,” said Dr Pradeep Jadhav, in-charge of a peripheral Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospital.

On Thursday,13 boys and four girls, all from the same section of class VII at Sahyadri Vidyamandir School in Bhandup, complained of stomach ache and vomiting at 11 am, half an hour after rice and dal was served to them. Another teacher who tasted the food also fell sick and required hospitalisation.

By 12.35 pm, they were all rushed to the municipal hospital in Mulund. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) collected samples of tur dal, rice, cooking oil, and spices used to prepare the mid-day meal on Thursday. The reports from FDA remains pending.

Around 700 children in school were served the mid-day meal on Thursday. The mid-day meal contract was issued by the BMC. At least eight cans of food were delivered to the private school. The 18 who required hospitalisation were all served food from one can. Following the incident, the BMC with immediate effect has blacklisted self-help group Sri Lingeshwar Mahila Mandal, which prepared the meal, said Education Officer Mahesh Palkar.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App