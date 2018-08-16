Food poisoning in another Mumbai school; 16 children, teacher rushed to hospital

Food poisoning incident occurred in the private organisation-run Sahyadri Vidyamandir school in Bhandup on Thursday at around 12.35 pm (Representational Image) Food poisoning incident occurred in the private organisation-run Sahyadri Vidyamandir school in Bhandup on Thursday at around 12.35 pm (Representational Image)

In the second episode of mass hospitalisation from a school within a week, 16 children and a teacher were rushed to hospital after complaints of food poisoning.

According to Dr Usha Mohprekar, medical superintendent in MT Agrawal Hospital in Mulund, all the patients complained of vomiting and stomach pain but “all are stable”.

The incident occurred in a private organisation-run Sahyadri Vidyamandir school in Bhandup on Thursday around 12.35 pm.

“The children suffered from food poisoning,” a civic official said, adding that school staff and ward’s medical officer have reached the spot.

On August 10, over 500 children were rushed to Rajawadi and Govandi Shatabdi hospital from Sanjay Nagar Municipal Urdu school after complaining of giddiness, vomiting, abdominal pain and nausea following consumption of iron and folic acid tablets.

In the earlier incident, civic officials were unable to ascertain the cause of illness, so far. While water samples from the school were clear but a drug toxicity report is still awaited.

