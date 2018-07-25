Food given to prisoners fit for consumption: FDA report

Last week, a 26-year-old male inmate had tested positive for cholera. However, no other prisoner tested positive for the cholera infection. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar) Last week, a 26-year-old male inmate had tested positive for cholera. However, no other prisoner tested positive for the cholera infection. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report on food samples collected from Byculla prison has MET prescribed standard, officials said on Tuesday. “We are yet to get the detailed report. But laboratory test showed the food was fit for consumption,” said joint commissioner of food Shailesh Aadhav.

Last week, the FDA had collected samples of raw materials — wheat, rice, dal, refined oil and poha — from the prison following a case of diarrhoea among 86 prisoners on Friday.

Officials from the FDA said that the cooked food of Thursday night was not available following which the FDA had to collect raw material from the kitchen.

Over the past week, 104 inmates from Byculla prison have been admitted to JJ hospital with complaints of diarrhoea, loose motion, vomiting, abdominal pain and dehydration. A four-month-old baby was one of those admitted.

On Tuesday, JJ hospital superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase said that seven continue to be admitted, including four women, two male inmates and a year old baby. “All of them are stable. They have suffered illness due to consumption of contaminated food or water,” he said.

According to the civic body, since water samples tested on Friday were negative for cholera bacteria, BMC officials suspect food poisoning led to the sudden illness of the prisoners. The prison has over 600 prisoners. With neither water nor food samples showing presence of any bacteria or infection, JJ hospital doctors said jail authorities must scrutinise how so many prisoners suddenly fell ill.

Last week, a 26-year-old male inmate had tested positive for cholera. However, no other prisoner tested positive for the cholera infection.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App