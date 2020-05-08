Mumbai: Food delivery outlet shuts, claims police harassment

“The matter has been resolved,” Senior Inespector Ganame said. (Representational Photo) “The matter has been resolved,” Senior Inespector Ganame said. (Representational Photo)

A food delivery outlet, working during the lockdown as an essential service provider, was forced to shut shop for the fourth time on Thursday after allegedly being harassed and its staff lathicharged at least thrice by the police.

Saransh Goila, owner of Goila Butter Chicken at D N Nagar in Andheri West, tweeted that he decided to shut down his outlet on Thursday after his staff was lathicharged by the police on Wednesday night. Goila Butter Chicken has five outlets, but currently only its Bandra and Andheri outlets are functioning with 13 staffers.

“The first time the police entered our shop and lathicharged my employees, I visited the police station to understand if I am supposed to stop delivery of food. The police officer said neither any such order has been issued, even by BMC, nor has the area been declared a containment zone,” Goila said.

He added: “But every few days, policemen come to shut the outlet.”

Krishna Chandra, a staffer of Silver Spoon, another outlet in the lane, said police frequently visits them at night to shut the outlet.

“They have not hit us, but they ask us to keep the outlet open for a limited time period only,” he added.

When contacted, senior Inspector Parmeshwar Ganame of D N Nagar police station, said, “I am not aware of what has happened, but if they stand outside their outlets, policemen must have beaten them up.” He added that he has reached out to Goila.

“The matter has been resolved,” Ganame said.

Officers said on several occasions, food delivery agents are found standing outside the outlets and not following social distancing norms. Officers only stop to disperse the crowd, said an officer.

