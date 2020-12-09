Follow up with state govt on proposal to merge BEST, BMC budgets: Yashwant Jadhav

BMC standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav on Wednesday directed the civic administration to follow up with the state government on the proposal to merge the budget of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) with the civic body.

In 2017, following losses incurred by BEST, the civic administration had passed a proposal to merge the budget of BEST with BMC. The proposal was later sent to the state government as it will require amendments in the BMC Act.

However, the proposal is still awaiting approval.

On Wednesday, the BEST budget for 2021-22 was tabled in the Standing Committee meeting for approval. “There is no improvement in BEST’s financial health despite help being provided from BMC. The BEST has so far not provided details of the money spent by them to improve financial condition,” said Jadhav.

The BMC has presented its budet with Rs 1,887 crore losses. So far the BMC has given Rs 2,500 crore as financial aid to BEST.

