Follow Covid rules or pay Rs 1000 fine at Mumbai airport

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has announced a fine of Rs 1,000 for people found to be violating Covid-19 norms at the facility. This includes refusal to wear a mask or follow physical distancing.

Officials from the CSMIA said the latest guidelines from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation have mandated strict action against violators to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour as a second wave of the pandemic grips several parts of the country, especially Maharashtra.

The airport has deputed marshals to monitor different parts of the airport. “In the event of non-compliance of Covid rules, the violator will be handed over to the authorities for further action,” the CSMIA said in a statement.

The airport has been conducting sanitisation at high-movement areas and points frequently touched by passengers every few hours. The airport resumed its domestic flight operations last May.