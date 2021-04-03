Follow Covid rules or pay Rs 1000 fine at Mumbai airport

April 3, 2021 7:47:42 pm
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has announced a fine of Rs 1,000 for people found to be violating Covid-19 norms at the facility. This includes refusal to wear a mask or follow physical distancing.
Officials from the CSMIA said the latest guidelines from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation have mandated strict action against violators to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour as a second wave of the pandemic grips several parts of the country, especially Maharashtra.
The airport has deputed marshals to monitor different parts of the airport. “In the event of non-compliance of Covid rules, the violator will be handed over to the authorities for further action,” the CSMIA said in a statement.
The airport has been conducting sanitisation at high-movement areas and points frequently touched by passengers every few hours. The airport resumed its domestic flight operations last May.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-