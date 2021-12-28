Follow code of conduct, you represent voters, not animals: Ajit Pawar to legislators

Ajit Pawar said the behaviour of some members in the last few years has hurt the dignity of the House and everyone should introspect about it.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday told legislators to follow the code of conduct and etiquette in the legislature and in its premises to maintain the dignity of the House. Pawar told the legislators that they are not representing animals but millions of voters.

Pawar made the statement in the Assembly after a meeting of leaders of all parties in Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirawal’s chamber. The meeting was called after Sena legislators targeted BJP member Nitesh Rane for allegedly insulting Sena leader and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

“It is the duty of every member of the House to adhere to the code of conduct. Everyone in the state is paying close attention to the behaviour of legislators in the legislature. The manner in which a member of the legislature behaves in the legislature, in the premises and in public life, creates an image not only of that member but also of the House and the legislature,” said Pawar.

He said the behaviour of some members in the last few years has hurt the dignity of the House and everyone should introspect about it.

“The book on the code of conduct for legislators should be read by all. Millions of voters look at you as you represent them in the House. You do not represent dogs, cats, or hens. So, making animal noises in the premises of the legislature is like betraying the members of the House and the voters,” added Pawar.

The Deputy CM also said that in incidents of insulting behavior, punishment to the member can be given either for four hours or a day. “But the legislators should not be suspended for a year.”

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said that wrong behavior of a member can never be supported. “At least the Deputy CM is aware that it is wrong to suspend the members for 12 months. If we follow our own rules, then the judiciary will never interfere in our affairs. So if something happens, the member should be punished, but it can’t be the same every time,” he added.