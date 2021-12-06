Fog, cold weather prevail for second day in Mumbai

FOGGY, MISTY and cold weather conditions continued for the second consecutive day on Sunday morning with low visibility in many parts of Mumbai. The minimum temperature recorded at the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory was two degrees above normal at 22 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD, fog and mist in the morning were recorded in Mumbai followed by partly cloudy skies. The airports authority said that no flights were affected from the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

The Met department has forecast clear skies and a rise in temperature in the city from Tuesday, while the fog like conditions and the partly cloudy sky will continue for the next 24 hours. Fog is a phenomenon of small droplets suspended in air and the visibility is one kilometre or less.

High relative humidity coupled with lower-than-normal day temperatures led to the creation of fog over the city. The relative humidity recorded on Sunday morning was 93%, which dropped to 71% by evening. In the winter season in Mumbai, the relative humidity recorded is usually below 50%. As per the seven-day forecast for Mumbai, the maximum temperature is likely to be 33-34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological officials said people are feeling cold because of the reduced gap between night and day temperature. The rain and the northerly winds too have contributed to the cold conditions.