Mumbai: Foetus treated in-utero, after birth, for rare condition

A BABY born at 27 weeks of gestation with a rare genetic condition to a Delhi couple got a new lease of life in a Mumbai hospital after the foetus was first treated in-utero and later a surgery was conducted after birth. A non-functional lung mass, measuring 4 cm, was removed from near the baby’s lungs.

The boy, now six months old, has been discharged from the hospital. Doctors said his 36-year-old mother underwent an ultrasound in Delhi where doctors suspected a lung lesion in December 2018. She then approached doctors in Mumbai where her foetus was diagnosed with pulmonary sequestration.

Pulmonary sequestration is a rare genetic condition in which a part of lung tissue separates from lung, becomes non-functional, continues to draw blood from heart and grows in mass. In this case, the non-functional mass affected heart functions, and led to fluid accumulation in the baby’s chest.

The foetus was administered anaesthesia in its thigh before an in-utero surgery. “We conducted a surgery in the mother’s womb to remove excess fluid from the foetus’ lungs. We thought this will sustain the baby until natural delivery,” said Dr Vandana Bansal, head of fetal medicine in Surya Child Care Hospital.

The next day, the fluid had re-accumulated in the lungs. Doctors realised they had to conduct caesarean immediately or the baby would face the risk of death due to cardiac failure within three to four days.

On December 2, last year, the baby was delivered through caesarean section. Of his 1.67 kg body weight, 675 gm was fluids in the left lungs. “We immediately put the baby on respiratory support. It took a week to stabilise him for surgery,” said neonatologist Dr Hari Balasubramanian. The growing non-functional lung mass had pushed his heart to one side and compressed the lungs.

The non-functional mass was thrice the size of the actual lungs during birth. It was getting blood from an artery from the heart, and was affecting heart functions.

A week later, the baby underwent surgery. “The challenge was to remove the mass without cutting the artery or the baby could have suffered a cardiac arrest. We had to then tie the vessel that was supplying blood to the non-functional mass,” said paediatric surgeon Dr Jui Mandke.

Doctors in the hospital claimed that babies with this defect often die during birth. “Use of fetal medicine to tackle the defect from the womb helped save the baby and manage his condition,” said Dr Bhupendra Awasthi, the hospital director.