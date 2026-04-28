‘Focus on strengthening healthcare system’: KEM resident doctors oppose renaming of iconic Mumbai hospital

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Resident doctors at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai’s Parel have strongly opposed the move to rename the century-old public hospital, calling it a move that undermines its legacy and fails to address pressing issues faced by healthcare workers.
Last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health committee unanimously passed a resolution to change its name to Kaushalyashreshta Eklavya Memorial.
The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at KEM said the institution’s name carries decades of trust, academic excellence, and public service, and should not be altered without consulting those who work there.
“KEM Hospital is not just a name, but a historic institution with immense academic, clinical, and public value,” said Dr Shubham Solanke, president of MARD. “For decades, it has stood as a symbol of excellence in public healthcare and medical education, and is recognised not just across India but internationally.”
Dr Aastha Singh, vice-president of MARD, said the proposal was “deeply disappointing and unacceptable”, particularly because resident doctors were not consulted. “We are one of the most integral pillars of this hospital, and such a significant decision should not be taken without considering our voice,” she said.
KEM Hospital, attached to Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, is among Mumbai’s largest public healthcare institutions and caters to thousands of patients, drawing people from across Maharashtra and neighbouring states. Doctors pointed out that its name has become synonymous with accessible and quality public healthcare.
MARD representatives argued that renaming the hospital does little to resolve long-standing infrastructural and administrative challenges. “At a time when resident doctors continue to face issues such as poor hostel infrastructure, frequent lift breakdowns, and irregular stipend disbursement, the focus must remain on strengthening the healthcare system and improving working conditions,” Dr Swapnil Gaikwad, general secretary, MARD, said.
Doctors also emphasised that altering the name of a legacy institution risks eroding its established identity and credibility. “The name KEM carries decades of trust, service, and excellence. This legacy must be preserved. Instead of renaming an existing institution, we want the government to invest in improving the existing healthcare facilities with modern infrastructure,” Dr Ravi Sapkal, vice-president, BMC MARD, said.
“If there is a vision to create a new healthcare identity, it would be far more constructive to establish a new hospital with better facilities for both patients and healthcare workers. We are urging the BMC and the KEM Dean to drop any proposal to rename KEM Hospital and prioritise reforms that directly impact patient care and doctors’ welfare,” he added.
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