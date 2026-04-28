‘Focus on strengthening healthcare system’: KEM resident doctors oppose renaming of iconic Mumbai hospital

MARD at KEM said the institution’s name carries decades of trust, academic excellence, and public service, and should not be altered without consulting those who work there. (File Photo)

Resident doctors at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai’s Parel have strongly opposed the move to rename the century-old public hospital, calling it a move that undermines its legacy and fails to address pressing issues faced by healthcare workers.

Last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health committee unanimously passed a resolution to change its name to Kaushalyashreshta Eklavya Memorial.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at KEM said the institution’s name carries decades of trust, academic excellence, and public service, and should not be altered without consulting those who work there.

“KEM Hospital is not just a name, but a historic institution with immense academic, clinical, and public value,” said Dr Shubham Solanke, president of MARD. “For decades, it has stood as a symbol of excellence in public healthcare and medical education, and is recognised not just across India but internationally.”