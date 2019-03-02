Focus on increasing cotton processing in next five yrs: CM Fadnavis

MAINTAINING THAT the state’s textile policy aims at generating higher income for farmers and jobs for the youth, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that the emphasis is on ensuring that in the next five years, all raw cotton grown by farmers is processed at spinning mills. At present, only 30 per cent of the cotton grown in the state is processed.

Speaking at a textile conclave in Mumbai, the CM said that textile industry is the second most employment generating sector after agriculture. While indicating that handloom still remains the most sought after business not only in the domestic market but also globally, Fadnavis said, “The state government has made provisions to infuse higher seed capital and incentives for entrepreneurs in the textile sector… The state, which has made a policy to promote textile hubs in cotton growing belts of Vidarbha and Marathwada, has also laid emphasise on increasing cotton processing, which just 30 per cent at the moment, thus undermining its utility in the domestic market.”

“The objective is to strengthen the market through the government’s ‘farm to fashion’ policy. This sector caters to a sizeable population — from farmers to youths. Over the years, it has undergone drastic changes, bringing about innovations through the use of technology and designs,” he added.

The government’s decision to keep electricity tariff rates low for textile traders has helped make the sector more competitive, especially the handloom business, said the CM. Since the last textile policy (2012-17) was introduced, the government has attracted investments worth Rs 20,000 crore and generated three lakh jobs, Fadnavis added. “However, in the next five years, the government hopes to double the investment, targeting to cross Rs 36,000 crore. To make the textile sector more vibrant, impetus is being given to public-private partnerships.”

Maintaining that the textile industry is significant for the growth of the GSDP, Fadnavis said: “The sector contributes 14 per cent to India’s industrial production, 4 per cent of GDP and 13 per cent of the total exports. Maharashtra accounts for 30 per cent of cotton cultivation. It has 13 lakh powerlooms — half of the total number in the country.”

“While only 30 per cent cotton is processed in the spinning mills, the remaining is sent outside. The textile policy aims at maximising the gap between processing and production through an integrated policy,” he added.