Flyover between Dindoshi Court and Film City to be opened for traffic by May-end

The BMC official directed staff to ensure the Dindoshi to Film City flyover opens by May 31. (Source: File)

The crucial segment of the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project is nearing completion with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday stating that the flyover between Dindoshi Court and Film City in Goregaon is set to be opened for traffic by May 31 this year.

The Rs 6,500-crore GMLR project aims to substantially reduce travel time between Goregaon in the western suburbs and Mulund in the east.

The second phase of the project entails construction of a flyover in Goregaon, which eventually connects to a 5.3 km-long twin tunnel, which will rake beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), and link Goregaon with Mulund.