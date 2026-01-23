Flyover between Dindoshi Court and Film City to be opened for traffic by May-end

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The crucial segment of the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project is nearing completion with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday stating that the flyover between Dindoshi Court and Film City in Goregaon is set to be opened for traffic by May 31 this year.
The Rs 6,500-crore GMLR project aims to substantially reduce travel time between Goregaon in the western suburbs and Mulund in the east.
The second phase of the project entails construction of a flyover in Goregaon, which eventually connects to a 5.3 km-long twin tunnel, which will rake beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), and link Goregaon with Mulund.
According to senior civic officials, on the western front, the flyover will commence from Dindoshi Court near Ratnagiri hotel junction, curve at a 90-degree angle and eventually land near the Film City. Altogether, the bridge has 31 pillars and 30 spans.
On Friday, the BMC announced that 75 percent of the total works have been completed so far with 30 pillars of 31 executed while 17 out of the 30 spans completed. Officials said, “Construction work on solid approach and ancillary structures on both sides of the flyover are progressing at a fast pace. In order to complete works ahead of monsoon, all machinery and adequate manpower should be made available,” said a senior civic official.
Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) directed civic staffers to ensure that the flyover is opened for vehicular traffic before May 31. “A time frame has been fixed for installation of beams of the pillars, deck slab pouring work, approach roads etc. Necessary technical parameters in terms of structural stability, transport load capacity and safety are being adhered to. In order to save time, some works should be carried out parallelly,” Bangar told officials on Friday.
The fourth east-west connector of its kind, the GMLR seeks to cut travel time between the eastern and western suburbs from 75 minutes to 25 minutes.
Earlier, on Thursday night, the final consignment of the second Tunnel Boring Machine, which will be used to construct the twin tunnels, also arrived at the work site near the launching shaft in Goregaon. Gearing up for the final digging of the tunnel which is slated to commence from June 2026, the BMC is currently extracting mud from the launching shaft. Senior officials maintained that lowering of the first TBM machine parts and assembly will commence from March.
