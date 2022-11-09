scorecardresearch
Flyover at Parel TT to be demolished, built again

Just a day ago, the BMC had closed the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri for traffic, after it was found unsafe and dangerous, as its girders had eroded.

BMC has put up boards advising two-wheeler riders not to use the bridge. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Adding to the traffic woes of Mumbaikars, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to demolish and reconstruct the flyover at Parel TT, on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, in Parel near Dadar. The bridge is likely to be closed in the next one month, senior BMC officials said.

The civic body had issued work orders for the project in October, and is now awaiting a no-objection certificate. The entire project will take six months to complete, including demolition and reconstruction.

The BMC wants the work to be completed before monsoon next year, said officials.

The flyover at Parel TT has been deemed unsafe for two-wheeler motorists due to the high number of joints on it. At present, there are 32 joints on the bridge. With its reconstruction, BMC aims to reduce the same to four.

A senior official from the BMC bridges department said, “There have been many accidents on the bridge, with rare instances where motorists were thrown off the bridge onto the road below due to bumpy rides because of the joints. That is why we want to reduce the joints.”

While awaiting the traffic police NOC, BMC has put up boards on the bridge advising two-wheeler motorists not to use it.

