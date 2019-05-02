Flora Fountain Mumbai: Landscaping at final stage, fountain plaza to be fully open in a month

In a month’s time, the iconic Flora Fountain, where the landscaping work is in its final stages, will be fully accessible to public after a two-year restoration.

Advertising

The Flora Fountain was unveiled in January this year when the first phase of its restoration ended. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now working on landscaping, illumination and a 10,000-sq ft plaza around the structure, on the lines of the Trafalgar Square in London. “We have partially opened the fountain area for the public.

Work on the plaza is nearly complete. We will now create small seating areas around the fountain and put up information plaques,” said M D Sawant of the BMC’s heritage cell.

The second phase of the restoration includes enhancing the surrounding area, including illumination, paving and construction of the plaza. Residents can also view a set of restored tram lines which were buried, but have been cleaned and raised for viewing. According to the heritage team, the restoration contract will cost Rs 1.73 crore while the beautification contract will cost Rs 2.42 crore. The fountain was originally inaugurated on November 18, 1869, and built at a cost of Rs 47,000 back then.

The civic body restored the three-tiered fountain after it stopped functioning three years ago. The project was allotted to conservation architect Vikas Dilawari and his team in June 2016. The plaza work includes specially cut basalt stones from Gujarat and facade lighting from Japan. A municipal official said, “We want to ensure that people are able to get a 360-degree view. The restoration work is being carried out by INTACH Mumbai Chapter along with INTACH Conservation Institute.”