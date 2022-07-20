Floods damaged standing crop across 1.35L hectare in Vidarbha, says Fadnavis

July 20, 2022 2:49:28 am
Crops across nearly 1.35 lakh hectares of land have been damaged due to floods in several parts of Vidarbha region, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited the flood-hit districts of Wardha and Chandrapur on Tuesday. Farmers are likely to incur additional financial burden due to incessant rain in the last seven days, he said.
Late in the evening, he convened a meeting in Nagpur to review the situation in the region. Of the 11 districts in Vidarbha region, at least three districts – Gadchiroli, Wardha, Chandrapur — are reeling under heavy rain.
Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, “Preliminary report shows crop loss across 1.35 lakh hectares in the region. It is possible to sow only 40 to 45 per cent of second crop.”
Fadnavis, who had visited Gadchiroli last week, said, “There is no connectivity in several remote villages in the district.”
Subscriber Only Stories
While directing district authorities to conduct panchanamas to ascertain the extend of crop damage due to floods, Fadnavis said, “It seems the rain pattern has changed in the last few years. Monsoon continues till mid-September. The administration will have to come up with a concrete plan to tackle the prolonged monsoon.”
Reiterating his government’s commitment to financially compensate farmers who have suffered due to floods, Fadnavis said, “Unfortunately, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government failed to compensate the farmers for crop loss in the last two-and-a-half years. During my tour, I received complaints from farmers who told me they were still awaiting the crop loss compensation due to them.”
He said along with current crop loss assessment, the pending compensation will also be factored in while extending help to farmers.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSEPremium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
‘Muslim girls forced to remove burqa before taking NEET’
Over 3.9 L Indians gave up citizenship in past 3 yrs to settle abroad: govt data
12 Sena MPs with Shinde
After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video
DSP was set to hang up boots, take up farming
Uphaar cinema fire: Court releases Ansal brothers in evidence tampering case
Supertech demolition: Noida Authority to consult research body over audit
DSP killing puts illegal mining back in focus, Haryana plans steps to end menace for good
Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment
5 Questions: Cong MP Shaktisinh Gohil
Four arrested for trying to dupe BJP MLA of Rs 100 crore
ED seeks dismissal of Nawab Malik bail plea in special court