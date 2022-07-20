scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Floods damaged standing crop across 1.35L hectare in Vidarbha, says Fadnavis

Late in the evening, he convened a meeting in Nagpur to review the situation in the region.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 20, 2022 2:49:28 am
Indira Gandhi, Eknath Shinde, Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDeputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said

Crops across nearly 1.35 lakh hectares of land have been damaged due to floods in several parts of Vidarbha region, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited the flood-hit districts of Wardha and Chandrapur on Tuesday. Farmers are likely to incur additional financial burden due to incessant rain in the last seven days, he said.

Late in the evening, he convened a meeting in Nagpur to review the situation in the region. Of the 11 districts in Vidarbha region, at least three districts – Gadchiroli, Wardha, Chandrapur — are reeling under heavy rain.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, “Preliminary report shows crop loss across 1.35 lakh hectares in the region. It is possible to sow only 40 to 45 per cent of second crop.”

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Fadnavis, who had visited Gadchiroli last week, said, “There is no connectivity in several remote villages in the district.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacyPremium
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacy
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi

While directing district authorities to conduct panchanamas to ascertain the extend of crop damage due to floods, Fadnavis said, “It seems the rain pattern has changed in the last few years. Monsoon continues till mid-September. The administration will have to come up with a concrete plan to tackle the prolonged monsoon.”
Reiterating his government’s commitment to financially compensate farmers who have suffered due to floods, Fadnavis said, “Unfortunately, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government failed to compensate the farmers for crop loss in the last two-and-a-half years. During my tour, I received complaints from farmers who told me they were still awaiting the crop loss compensation due to them.”

More from Mumbai

He said along with current crop loss assessment, the pending compensation will also be factored in while extending help to farmers.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?
Explained

What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Opinion

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?
Explained

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
NSE co-location scam

ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement