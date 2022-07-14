Flooding in low-lying areas, massive traffic jams hit Mumbai

Heavy rain, coupled with high tide and gusty winds, led to ‘uncommon flooding’ in pockets of South Mumbai on Wednesday. Taraporewala Aquarium in Marine Drive, Haji Ali junction and Peddar Road witnessed waterlogging Wednesday morning, for which residents blamed Metro construction as well as land reclamation for the Coastal Road project. The Coastal Road construction work is ongoing near the Taraporewala Aquarium at Marine Drive.

The Mumbai civic body stated that downpour and the high tide with waves reaching up to 4.68 metres on Wednesday afternoon led to flooding at chronic flooding spots in the suburbs and the island city.

Mahendra Hemdev, a resident of Marine Drive, said waterlogging was not severe or widespread. But, he added, due to coastal road reclamation, there has been displacement of water. “This gushing seawater and floodwater has to come out somewhere. But the water does not stagnate and drains out once rainfall recedes.”

Waterlogging was also recorded at the Andheri subway at 8.30 am, which was shut for vehicular movement. The traffic was diverted to S V Road via Gokhale bridge till 9.52 am.

One house collapse, 68 tree fall incidents and one landslide were recorded in the city Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, several families were shifted to a safer location after a portion of Powai hillock collapsed on a structure. No injury was reported due to rain-related incidents.

Sion Road 24, Dadar TT, Sukkur Panchayat Road and Shaikh Mistry Dargah Road in Wadala were waterlogged. At 8.30 am, water up to half feet high was seen at the Kamani junction in Kurla and Neelam junction in Deonar. Traffic was moving slowly near Khar railway station in Khar (East) amid waterlogging.