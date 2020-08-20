Flooding in Girgaon, Marine Drive Civic body probe finds faults in drainage system

The civic body undertook an internal investigation to find out the reasons behind the flooding at spots which have rarely submerged during rain in the past. (File)

A probe by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has found faults in the drainage system between Girgaon and Marine Drive leading to the unprecedented flooding at these spots during the deluge on August 5. The civic body found that a collapsed drain and alterations made to a large drain led to the inundation.

The civic body undertook an internal investigation to find out the reasons behind the flooding at spots which have rarely submerged during rain in the past.

On August 5, heavy rain coupled with gusty winds caused unusual flooding in several parts of south Mumbai. Areas like Girgaon Chowpatty and Marine Drive saw flooding. Seawater entered Girgaon Chowpatty and Walkeshar Road.

KEY *Cameras used to check blockages found a drain on N S Patkar Road had collapsed during the rain *There was no drain from Nana Nani Park to Wilson College along Marine Drive *An existing drain near Wilson College had been bifurcated into two smaller drains some years ago *No drain from Teen Batti Naka to Babulnath junction.

Officials said during inspections it was found a drain on N S Patkar Road had collapsed during the rain. The investigation also revealed there was no drain from Nana Nani Park to Wilson College along Marine Drive. The BMC also found an existing drain near Wilson College had been bifurcated into two smaller drains some years ago.

“We used cameras to check the blockages in drains. The drain at N S Patkar Road was old and has collapsed. It will be rebuilt. Also, we have proposed a new drain along Marine Drive,” said a BMC official.

Officials said they were finding out why the big drain was converted into two small drains.

Besides, it was found there is no drain from Teen Batti Naka to Babulnath junction. All the rainwater runs off to Babulnath Junction leading to waterlogging.

“We are weighing options to construct a drain to divert all rainwater to sea in Bandstand drains. The findings have been shared with the SWD department and it will take further course of action,” said a BMC official.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner, D ward (Grant Road), Prashant Gaikwad confirmed the development and said a report has been submitted to the SWD department.

According to the IMD, on August 5, in nine hours Colaba observatory recorded 225 mm rain. Areas like Churchgate, Marine Drive, Fort, Girgaon, Khetwadi, Walkeshwar Road, JJ Marg, Gol Deol, Bhendi Bazar and Kalbadevi were flooded and water entered several houses.

