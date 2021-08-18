Floodgates at junction where Mithi river flows into airport stops entry of water

Installation of floodgates by BMC’s storm water drain department at the junction where Mithi river flows into the Mumbai international airport has stopped the ingress of water into the airport.

Operations at the international airport have been affected on various occasions due to water accumulation on the runway after heavy rainfall. The Mumbai International Airport Limited had repeatedly asked the state government for a solution to this issue.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu said, “Two gates and three pumps, having a capacity of 1,000 cubic metre per hour to pump water, were installed earlier this year on the airport drain where it meets Mithi river. The steel screens arrest the entry of floating material into the river and for operation of gates, electric actuators have been provided. These gates and pumps are manned round the clock.”

Velrasu added that installation of pumps have ensured no flooding in the area during heavy rainfall this year. The gates were built at a cost of Rs 40,78 lakh. Hiring of the pumps, along with operation and maintenance of the gates for two years, will cost the BMC an additional Rs 1.45 crore.

Chief Engineer Laxmivenkatesh Kamlapurkar of the storm water drain department said, “These gates were installed before the start of monsoon this year. The two gates are closed during high tide to prevent the entry of Mithi river water into the storm water drain. If it rains after the gates have been closed, we can operate pump sets to remove rain water from the drain, avoiding waterlogging at the upstream side of the airport and Air India Colony.”

“During low tide, the gates are opened to allow flow of storm water into Mithi river. The steel screens are provided to arrest entry of floating material into the river,” he added.