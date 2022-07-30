scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Flood in Vidarbha: Stop governing from Mumbai, visit farms to know ground reality, Oppn tells govt

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Ajit Pawar, told mediapersons in Wardha district of Vidarbha, “Do not test the patience of farmers. They were patient till today. Despite that no aid has reached."

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 30, 2022 1:04:28 am
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar addresses the media, at NCP office in Mumbai, July 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

On a tour of flood-affected areas in Vidarbha, Opposition leaders on Friday asked the state government to stop “governing from Mumbai” and hit the streets to know the ground reality of farmers facing hardships due to incessant rain.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Ajit Pawar, told mediapersons in Wardha district of Vidarbha, “Do not test the patience of farmers. They were patient till today. Despite that no aid has reached. It is time for the chief minister and deputy CM to take notice and immediately extend help.”

Pawar is on a two-day tour of flood-affected regions in Vidarbha.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said that those sitting in Mumbai will not understand the ground reality of farm lands affected by flood. “You must get down on the road and visit the place to know the reality,” he added.

Pawar said that despite announcement by the CM and his deputy, no panchnama has been completed at many places, including Wardha.

“How will you extend relief if panchnamas are not conducted? The government must take action and not test the patience of farmers.”

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole termed the Shinde government as “ED government, which is blind and deaf”. “We are touring these areas to meet those who are affected by flood and to give them support. Unlike the sleeping ED government… we will support these farmers by visiting them,” he told mediapersons in Gadchiroli district.

He added that Congress will prepare a report of losses caused by flood and present the same to the chief minister, the chief secretary and the Governor.

