Flood in Mahad, chiplun: Rs 2,500-crore loss in MIDC areas, say initial estimates

PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES by the state industry department has pegged the damage caused by recent flood and rain at around Rs 2,500 crore in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas of Mahad and Chiplun in Konkan.

Industries Minister Subhash Desai said on Saturday that a meeting will be held soon with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to decide on government assistance to the sector.

Officials said that teams led by MIDC chief executive officer Dr P Anbalagan and deputy chief executive officer P D Malikner have visited MIDC areas in Mahad, New Mahad and Chiplun earlier this week.

“In Mahad, machines, materials and goods of many industries have been damaged. In some places, finished and raw material have been washed away,” said an official.

The official added that roads and bridges have been badly damaged in these areas. “The preliminary estimates pegged the damages at Rs 2,500 crore. The amount may increase further.”

Desai said that the department’s focus would be on rebuilding infrastructure, such as water supply schemes, roads and bridges, in MIDC areas. “Besides, we will soon hold a meeting with the chief minister to discuss how to help the industries in getting back to their business. Since some industries have insurance cover, we will invite representatives of the insurance companies to the meeting,” he added.

Desai further said that the final assessment of the damage is yet to come.

“Based on the final assessment, we will take a call on how to help the industries,” he said when asked whether the government will announce any package for the sector.

Following flood and landslides in Konkan and parts of western Maharashtra, the state Cabinet had last week announced a relief package of Rs 11,500 crore for the affected.