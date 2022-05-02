Flights at Mumbai airport to be affected on May 10 due to runway repairs

Schedules of several flights will be affected on May 10 as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will undertake runway maintenance works.

According to CSMIA spokesperson, both runways – 14/32 and 09/27 – will remain non-operational on May 10 for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work. The closure will be from 11 am to 5 pm and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued in this regard. All operations will resume as usual after 5 pm on May 10, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added, “Passengers are requested to check with their respective airlines on their scheduled flights for May 10. The runway closure is a yearly practice and contingency plan on the same will help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers safety. CSMIA regrets any inconvenience caused to its esteemed passengers.”