Mumbai: A flash mob to attract youth to insurance

The initiative attempted to cash in on the Valentine’s Day fervour, as many dancers were seen holding placards that read, “On this Valentine’s Day, gift your loved ones jeevan bhar ka saath”. The initiative attempted to cash in on the Valentine’s Day fervour, as many dancers were seen holding placards that read, “On this Valentine’s Day, gift your loved ones jeevan bhar ka saath”.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has found a novel way to attract the youth to invest in life insurance. India’s top insurance company organised a flash mob, performed by a young dance troupe, in a city mall on Sunday to promote its initiative of “insurance comes first”.

The flash mob at Growels Mall in Kandivali East also saw a few older artistes performing to the new LIC song, “Humne pehle leli LIC”. The move was to encourage the young crowd to prioritise life insurance over any other investment, a company insider told the indianexpress.com.

“It is important that people understand the importance of life insurance early in their life and make it a priority over other spending. Rhythm and beats is the best way to get the message across to youth,” the LIC staffer said.

The performances, which were presented over the course of six hours, tried replicating the latest LIC television commercial, which sees a family doing a happy dance about getting itself insured.

The initiative attempted to cash in on the Valentine’s Day fervour, as many dancers were seen holding placards that read, “On this Valentine’s Day, gift your loved ones jeevan bhar ka saath“.

“Also, since this week of February represents love and relationship, which are at the foundation of life insurance, the time is most appropriate to address the youth,” said the insider.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd