Flagged 16k communal posts in ’22: Mumbai cops

Maintaining that it has observed a rise in communal posts on social media following the Hijab row in Karnataka and the recent Ram Navami celebrations, the Mumbai Police on Monday said it has already flagged around 16,000 such posts till Sunday this year. Among these, 12,800 posts have been deleted by various social media platforms.

While the Mumbai Police flagged 5,754 posts In January, the figure was 4,252 in February, 3,958 in March and 2,009 till April 17. The police said most of the hate content is on Twitter. The other platforms are Facebook and Instagram.

An officer said, “There is a rise in communal posts because of the Hijab controversy and the Ram Navami celebrations. While over 90 per cent of such posts are spreading religious hatred, the remaining are terrorism propoganda posts.”

“We inform the social media platforms about these posts, following which they follow their guidelines to decide if such posts can be categorised as inflammatory/provocative or fake news, etc. Then they take action, which is appropriate according to them.”

The Social Media Lab (SML) of the Mumbai Police is a dedicated team of officers and constables that works round-the-clock to check the content being posted on social media.

Last year, the SML had flagged 47,395 inflammatory posts, out which 34,578 were deleted by social media platforms.

In 12 cases, based on complaints from SML, FIRs were registered at different police stations in Mumbai. Till now, no such FIR has been registered this year.