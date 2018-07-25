Fix potholes by Aug 15: Ganesh mandals to BMC

The Samiti, an umbrella organisation of Ganesh committees, has urged the BMC to fill up the potholes on the road before Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, the 10-day festival begins on September 13. The Samiti, an umbrella organisation of Ganesh committees, has urged the BMC to fill up the potholes on the road before Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, the 10-day festival begins on September 13.

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) held a meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials last week and demanded that the potholes in the city be filled up as soon as possible.

Following the meeting, the Samiti has written to all the mandals to inspect routes in the area and report on potholes.

The Samiti, an umbrella organisation of Ganesh committees, has urged the BMC to fill up the potholes on the road before Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, the 10-day festival begins on September 13.

Last week, in a meeting with additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal, the organisation members expressed their concern over potholes that could hinder the transportation of idols. Ganpati idols are taken to the committees by road. The organisers fear that the idols can get damaged while negotiating the pothole-riddled roads. “Several major organisers will start taking the idols to pandals from August 15, as they need to begin work on decoration. It is crucial that the roads are in good condition, so that the idols are not damaged,” said Naresh Dahibaokar, president, BSGSS.

The Samiti has asked all 10,800 mandals to inspect potholes in their areas and submit a report to them or to the nearest municipal ward office by Wednesday. Following this, members of BSGSS plan to individually approach each ward office and ask them to fix the potholes by August 15.

“We have been promised that potholes that lead to the pandals will be filled before Ganeshotsav begins. Our concern is that most of the bigger Ganpati idols are taken from town to the suburbs. Though one doesn’t see too many potholes in the southern part of the city, the suburbs are severely affected. We fear that it would lead to some damage or untoward incident,” said Dahibaokar. He added that the mandals have been asked to send the report in a specific format, which would include the name of the mandal, the route and name of the road, the ward it belongs to, the applicant, and the position he or she holds in the mandal.

“We have already sent the format to respective mandals,” Dahibaokar said. He added, “Even the smallest damage is considered to be a bad omen. In 2016, we faced a lot of issues while getting idols in the pandal and during immersion procession. However, following our request in 2017, we came across lesser potholes. Our major concerns are over the Andheri-Kurla Road, Khar, Santacruz and also over many stretches on S V Road, which is riddled with potholes.

When contacted Singhal was not available for comments.

A senior official from BMC roads and traffic department said, “The work of filling potholes is being done every day. Once we get complaints/ reports from citizens as well as ganpati mandals, we will fill them up immediately.”

