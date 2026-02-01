Five years of waiting for justice, say Jhanvi’s parents

Working at a jewellery firm, Nidhi said she balanced her professional and family responsibilities in a way that allowed her to prioritise court dates.

Written by: Sadaf Modak
2 min readFeb 1, 2026 03:40 PM IST
justiceJhanvi could have been saved if she had been taken to hospital in time.
BEFORE THE judge took his seat in courtroom number 55 of the Mumbai City Civil and Sessions Court on Saturday, Nidhi Kukreja had already arrived. She sat quietly, waiting for the verdict in the murder case of her 19-year-old daughter Jhanvi.

Since 2021, she has been among the most regular attendees at the hearings, closely following the proceedings, speaking to the special public prosecutor and trying to understand every stage of the trial, unable to put behind her the night her elder daughter was killed.

On December 31, 2020, Jhanvi, then a psychology student, had gone out for a New Year’s Eve party with two friends Diya Padalkar, her childhood friend who lived in the same building, and Shree Jogdhankar. The party on the terrace of a friend’s building in Khar began around 8 pm and the three were there for some time. Since January 1 was Jhanvi’s father Prakash’s birthday, she wanted to return home to cut the cake with him. She, along with Diya and Shree, returned to their Santacruz building and at around 11.45 pm cut the birthday cake before leaving again for the party on Shree’s scooter. In the early hours of the morning, Nidhi and Prakash received a phone call that altered their lives forever.

“The date is now traumatic for us. We have stopped celebrating my husband’s birthday. The past five years have been nothing but seeking justice for my daughter,” Nidhi said.

Working at a jewellery firm, Nidhi said she balanced her professional and family responsibilities in a way that allowed her to prioritise court dates. “I did not want to miss even a single day of hearing,” she said. She ensured she attended most hearings, often alone.

Over the years, Nidhi has spoken of her regret at not being informed earlier about the injuries her daughter had suffered and has often wondered whether Jhanvi could have been saved if she had been taken to hospital in time.

Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

