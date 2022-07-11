Five-year-old dies after falling off 11th floor of Byculla building

A five-year-old boy died after falling from an eleventh floor of a residential building in Byculla. The police said the incident took place in Janta housing society around 10am on Sunday.

According to the police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the boy, identified as Sahil Sheikh, was playing with an umbrella and leaning against a window when he allegedly lost balance and fell.

Senior police inspector Yogendra Pache said, “There is no grill on the window and the boy was playing on the bed adjacent to it when he lost balance.”

The police said soon after the incident, the boy was rushed to Nair hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

The police are trying to ascertain whether there is any foul play.