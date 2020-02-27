Five workers at CNG station beat 68-yr-old auto driver to death over change money

The autorickshaw driver collapsed and was rushed to a hospital nearby, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said. (File) The autorickshaw driver collapsed and was rushed to a hospital nearby, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said. (File)

A 68-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death on Tuesday evening by five employees of a CNG station after they got into an argument over change money.

The deceased was identified as Ramdular Yadav.

According to police, Yadav went to the station at 5 pm to fill his vehicle and pointed out to the station operator that he had returned him Rs 5 less as change.

Police said an argument broke out after the station operator disagreed and soon his colleagues also joined him. The five men surrounded Yadav and hit him repeatedly, they added.

Yadav collapsed and was rushed to a hospital nearby, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Police have arrested the five men and a case of murder has been registered at Kasturba Marg police station.

