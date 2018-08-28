Five tattoos only clue, police yet to identify body found last year

The only clue the police have are five tattoos on his body, including two names tattooed on his chest and one on his forearm. (Representational) The only clue the police have are five tattoos on his body, including two names tattooed on his chest and one on his forearm. (Representational)

Nearly eight months ago, the Juhu police recovered the body of a man in a semi-decomposed state near Irla nullah. Over a hundred people have been interrogated since, and all CCTV cameras installed near the spot have been scanned carefully, but the deceased — suspected to be in his early 30s — remains unidentified.

The only clue the police have are five tattoos on his body, including two names tattooed on his chest and one on his forearm.

The body was found near Irla nullah on December 31, 2017. Seven hours after the body was recovered, the Juhu police registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence with post-mortem reports from Cooper Hospital revealing that the man had died of a head injury.

The Juhu police formed four teams, each headed by a police sub-inspector, to investigate the case. The Crime Branch started a parallel probe in the case. “To begin with, we scrutinised the CCTV footage from around Irla. As we couldn’t find anything, we started concentrating on the five tattoos on the man’s body,” said an officer.

The tattoos include a heart-shaped one on his forearm with the word ‘Avatar’. The words ‘Pravin’ and ‘Parveen’ were tattooed on his chest, said police. The police found a steel pendant attached to a black thread on his body. A steel bracelet on his right wrist and a black string around his right ankle were also found, said investigators.

“From the look of the deceased and the bracelet, it appears that the man is a Punjabi. We approached several gurdwaras in the city to get clues on his identity. We circulated pictures of the deceased and the tattoos to gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan,” said an officer.

The investigator tried to trawl through social media profiles by the name of Avatar, Pravin and Parveen. “We even contacted them and asked whether any relative was missing,” said an investigator.

In January, the police received an information that a tattoo-maker from Surat had been reported missing.

“A team was instantly dispatched to Surat and after inquiring with the tattoo-maker’s parents, we got his phone number and located him in Surat itself. We brought him in for inquiries and were satisfied that he was not involved. He was let off,” said an investigator.

The police scanned the records of missing persons in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. The investigators approached security agencies and state transport associations to see if any of their personnel was reported missing. However, no major lead has emerged.

“We contacted the truck owners’ association and asked them to circulate the photograph on WhatsApp groups where other transport owners and truck drivers are members. We also checked rented apartments in Juhu to ascertain if any person there has gone missing,” said an officer.

Nearly eight months have passed, but investigators are yet to identify the man.

