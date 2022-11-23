Five steps for successful migration from Oracle to Postgres

Moving away from legacy databases, such as Oracle, is one of the main challenges businesses face as they pursue digital transformation. Legacy databases are typically costly to upgrade, complex to manage, and tied to on-premises data centers. Increasing numbers of IT leaders have realized the importance of data ownership and portability as part of the digital transformation journey, and are seeking options that reduce dependency on a single vendor. Open source databases like Postgres (also known as PostgreSQL) offer this alternative by letting organisations run the same database on premises or on any cloud platform without vendor lock-in.

The migration process from Oracle to Postgres includes five main stages, which, when implemented correctly, will ensure a successful outcome. These stages are described in the following steps.

Decide

Once you decide to move from Oracle to Postgres, it’s important to consider the compatibility, capabilities and environmental factors that impact the migration of all the application’s essential modules. Utilizing third-party apps provided by Oracle does not support open-source alternatives and should be avoided for successful database migration. It’s important to analyze how many database functions you want to migrate and which require updating or fixing to remain compatible with the new database.

Plan

Preparing and educating internal data teams is critical for success. This includes providing the necessary technical know-how, and teaching teams about Postgres’s uses for collaboration, data governance, and seamless business continuity.

This stage of the Oracle to Postgres migration is vital as numerous strategies are considered and choices decided. Leaders must comprehensively prepare for Postgres deployment alternatives, bandwidth needs, data migration techniques, and transport — while avoiding as little downtime as possible. By establishing application priorities in advance, teams can ensure an optimum migration strategy.

Migrate

Performing an Oracle to Postgres migration involving numerous databases and complex applications can be time-consuming. Utilizing automation technologies will drastically reduce the time required to accomplish the task and aid in database maintenance after deployment. You can link to Oracle Database to scan and retrieve the data sets and create scripts using specialist tools. Postgres can then be fed with these scripts.

Optimize

It’s important to ensure the migration process doesn’t interfere with business operations while decreasing the time required for data migration. Additionally, after integrating Postgres with other programs and features, monitoring operational changes and estimating downtime tolerance during migration is crucial. It is essential to tune the database, ensure all the applications are operational, security is robust, and the teams have the resources they need to get started immediately.

Cutting Over

The last stage of the migration process is the cutover stage, when the application switches to using the destination Cloud SQL for the Postgres instance as its record system. If the cutover time affects business operations, set it in advance and look to minimize database downtime. It is an excellent practice to verify that the application has been updated to retrieve from and write to Postgres and that the user has the necessary rights before the final cutover occurs.

Make the Postgres Move

Postgres is an open-source database offered as a license-based model, and virtually all of Oracle’s functionalities are available. Working with a Postgres expert like EDB—whether using open source or enterprise Postgres—can make all the difference in migration and ongoing business success. EDB’s deep experience guiding Oracle-to-Postgres migrations has allowed the company to develop comprehensive migration tools and services that provide Oracle compatibility, full 24/7 support and ongoing insight for businesses of all sizes and needs. Oracle compatibility addresses the key concerns that many enterprises have about attempting a migration. With EDB’s help, your Oracle architecture can move to Postgres unchanged, your applications unhindered and your data types easily converted. By taking the pain out of the migration process itself, EDB’s solutions allow you to focus on the important fundamental considerations that will guide the ongoing success of your business.

The potential of Postgres is astounding and only continues to grow. Having a partner to help your business migrate can ensure you experience all the benefits that convinced you to leave Oracle in the first place.