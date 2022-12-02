scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Five paddy-growing districts in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha to get 12 hours’ power supply

Senior BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who hails from Chandrapur, raised the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis two days ago

The demand for increased electricity for agricultural pumps came from paddy-growing districts such as Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Gondia and Nagpur. Farmers cultivating paddy were facing hardships due to the short supply of electricity. (Representational/ File)

The Maharashtra government has decided to provide 12 hours of uninterrupted electricity to farmers for agricultural pumps in five districts in the Vidarbha region, officials said.

The demand for increased electricity for agricultural pumps came from paddy-growing districts such as Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Gondia and Nagpur. Farmers cultivating paddy were facing hardships due to the short supply of electricity.

Senior BJP minister for forests Sudhir Mungantiwar, who hails from Chandrapur, raised the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis two days ago. During the discussions, Mungantiwar apprised the two leaders of the problems faced by paddy farmers in the five Vidarbha districts.

Reduced power supply meant that farmers in these districts were forced to do farming activities during the night when the electricity supply was more steady. However, it also made them prone to attacks from animals, officials added.

After considering the farmers’ plight, the state government directed the energy department to increase supply from eight hours to 12 hours to farmers using agriculture pumps in five eastern Vidarbha districts. In its order, the government has also stated that instead of night, farmers should be provided electricity during the day.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 02:05:21 pm
