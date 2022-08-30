Five of the oldest Ganesh mandals in Mumbai

Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati

The oldest Ganpati mandal in Mumbai, was established in 1893, the same year Bal Gangadhar Tilak first celebrated Ganesh Puja as a community festival in the city. Mumbai’s first Sarvajanik Ganpati, it is celebrating its 129th year this Ganesh Utsav.

Known for its traditional and eco-friendly celebrations, the Ganpati mandal is set up in the small, open space between chawl number 1 and 2 in Keshavji Naik Chawl. The idol has always been of 20-feet height and is made by Rajendra More, a fourth-generation idol maker based in Mumbai. More’s family has been making the idol for this mandal since it was established by Naharshastri Godse, a close family friend of Tilak. He made it in response to the freedom fighter’s appeal for community celebration of the festival. Tilak visited it in 1901.

Chinchpokli Chintamani Ganpati

Residents of Chinchpokli established the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in 1920. Chinchpokli houses people from Maharashtra’s Konkan region who shifted to Mumbai for better opportunities. They are among the oldest residents of south-central Mumbai and were mostly employed in the textile mills in Lalbaug and Parel.

Lalbaug Cha Raja Ganpati

Lalbaugcha Raja was established in 1934 at the Lalbaug market by the Koli community and other vendors who operated from the market. According to its organisers, the Lalbaug Cha Raja was founded during the peak of India’s freedom struggle.

Mumbaicha Raja, Ganesh Galli Ganpati

Also in the Lalbaug area in south-central Mumbai, this was established by the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in 1928. In 1945, the mandal had a Ganesh idol that resembled Subhas Chandra Bose, and the theme became so popular that it extended the viewing for 45 days.

Khetwadi Ganraj Ganesh Mandal

The Khetwadi Ganraj Ganesh Mandal was established in 1959. In 1984, it started to make the tallest Ganesh idol in the city and collected Rs 1 as donation. Over the years, this mandal has made idols of various heights, ranging from 28 to 35 feet. In 2000, it made a 40-feet idol, the tallest in the festival’s history.