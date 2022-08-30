scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Five of the oldest Ganesh mandals in Mumbai

This Ganesh Utsav, indianexpress.com takes you through the oldest Ganpati mandals in the Maharashtra capital.

Ganesh Galli Ganpati in Central Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati

The oldest Ganpati mandal in Mumbai, was established in 1893, the same year Bal Gangadhar Tilak first celebrated Ganesh Puja as a community festival in the city. Mumbai’s first Sarvajanik Ganpati, it is celebrating its 129th year this Ganesh Utsav.

Known for its traditional and eco-friendly celebrations, the Ganpati mandal is set up in the small, open space between chawl number 1 and 2 in Keshavji Naik Chawl. The idol has always been of 20-feet height and is made by Rajendra More, a fourth-generation idol maker based in Mumbai. More’s family has been making the idol for this mandal since it was established by Naharshastri Godse, a close family friend of Tilak. He made it in response to the freedom fighter’s appeal for community celebration of the festival. Tilak visited it in 1901.

Chinchpokli Chintamani Ganpati

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Residents of Chinchpokli established the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in 1920. Chinchpokli houses people from Maharashtra’s Konkan region who shifted to Mumbai for better opportunities. They are among the oldest residents of south-central Mumbai and were mostly employed in the textile mills in Lalbaug and Parel.

Lalbaug Cha Raja Ganpati

Lalbaugcha Raja was established in 1934 at the Lalbaug market by the Koli community and other vendors who operated from the market. According to its organisers, the Lalbaug Cha Raja was founded during the peak of India’s freedom struggle.

First look of Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled on Monday evening. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Mumbaicha Raja, Ganesh Galli Ganpati

Also in the Lalbaug area in south-central Mumbai, this was established by the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in 1928. In 1945, the mandal had a Ganesh idol that resembled Subhas Chandra Bose, and the theme became so popular that it extended the viewing for 45 days.

Khetwadi Ganraj Ganesh Mandal

Advertisement

The Khetwadi Ganraj Ganesh Mandal was established in 1959. In 1984, it started to make the tallest Ganesh idol in the city and collected Rs 1 as donation. Over the years, this mandal has made idols of various heights, ranging from 28 to 35 feet. In 2000, it made a 40-feet idol, the tallest in the festival’s history.

More from Mumbai

 

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 07:26:52 pm
Next Story

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate

Watch: Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

Watch: Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Explained | What is 'zombie ice', how it threatens to raise global sea levels?

Explained | What is 'zombie ice', how it threatens to raise global sea levels?

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC says 'can restrain yourself...’

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC says 'can restrain yourself...’

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith's indulgent and bold work

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith's indulgent and bold work

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium
Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement