scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Five Mumbai cops manhandle personnel from another police station, 2 transferred

The police said the five irate constables could be stopped only after the back-up police force arrived after one of the victims informed his colleagues at the police station.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8pm. The two victims have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Dhananjay Bhosale and constable Mahesh Patil, who are posted at Azad Maidan police station. (Express/File)

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against five police constables of Malabar Hill police station in Mumbai for allegedly abusing, disrupting law and order and manhandling two on-duty policemen of Azad Maidan police station near Aaram food joint at the CST junction last Friday evening.

The police said the five irate constables could be stopped only after the back-up police force arrived after one of the victims informed his colleagues at the police station.

A senior IPS officer confirmed the incident and said two of the five constables involved in creating ruckus have been transferred to the control room at south region office “as punishment”.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8pm. The two victims have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Dhananjay Bhosale and constable Mahesh Patil, who are posted at Azad Maidan police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

“They had gone to the assistant commissioner of police’s office to take his signatures on some documents. On their way back, they saw that the five men were seated inside an SUV, creating a ruckus,” said an officer, adding, “They sat with the windows open, pointing at people and shouting from inside.”

The official added that the five men even pointed at Bhosale and Patil while they were passing them on a bike. The two policemen, who were on duty, then stopped to check on these men.

“Bhosale and Patil, who were not in their uniforms, identified themselves at which three men got out of the vehicle. They started abusing and arguing with the duo before the other two joined them and started manhandling them,” said an officer.

Advertisement
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

At this point, Bhosale managed to get away and call one of his colleagues at Azad Maidan police station who went on to ensure that a patrolling mobile van was sent to the spot.

“Everyone was taken to the police station and during primary inquiry, we came to know that the five persons who were manhandling police personnel were also policemen posted at Malabar Hill police station,” added an officer.

The five constables have been identified as Nivrutti Gaikwad (29), Guru Sawant (32), Nilesh Phadtare (27), Sanjay Pawar (32), and Rakesh Khot (34). Gaikwad and Sawant have been punished.

Advertisement

Senior officials from the department were informed about the incident. A police official also said they suspect that the five constables were inebriated, but there is no way to confirm that because no FIR was registered so they were never sent for a medical examination.

More from Mumbai

When The Indian Express reached out to the victims, Patil confirmed that he was manhandled and added, “I cannot comment against my own department.” An officer added that Azad Maidan police have sent a detailed report about the incident to their seniors.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 04:35:09 am
Next Story

Four electric buses, 20 e-bikes flagged off for service at GIFT City

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement