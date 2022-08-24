Five Mumbai cops manhandle personnel from another police station, 2 transferred

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against five police constables of Malabar Hill police station in Mumbai for allegedly abusing, disrupting law and order and manhandling two on-duty policemen of Azad Maidan police station near Aaram food joint at the CST junction last Friday evening.

The police said the five irate constables could be stopped only after the back-up police force arrived after one of the victims informed his colleagues at the police station.

A senior IPS officer confirmed the incident and said two of the five constables involved in creating ruckus have been transferred to the control room at south region office “as punishment”.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8pm. The two victims have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Dhananjay Bhosale and constable Mahesh Patil, who are posted at Azad Maidan police station.

“They had gone to the assistant commissioner of police’s office to take his signatures on some documents. On their way back, they saw that the five men were seated inside an SUV, creating a ruckus,” said an officer, adding, “They sat with the windows open, pointing at people and shouting from inside.”

The official added that the five men even pointed at Bhosale and Patil while they were passing them on a bike. The two policemen, who were on duty, then stopped to check on these men.

“Bhosale and Patil, who were not in their uniforms, identified themselves at which three men got out of the vehicle. They started abusing and arguing with the duo before the other two joined them and started manhandling them,” said an officer.

At this point, Bhosale managed to get away and call one of his colleagues at Azad Maidan police station who went on to ensure that a patrolling mobile van was sent to the spot.

“Everyone was taken to the police station and during primary inquiry, we came to know that the five persons who were manhandling police personnel were also policemen posted at Malabar Hill police station,” added an officer.

The five constables have been identified as Nivrutti Gaikwad (29), Guru Sawant (32), Nilesh Phadtare (27), Sanjay Pawar (32), and Rakesh Khot (34). Gaikwad and Sawant have been punished.

Senior officials from the department were informed about the incident. A police official also said they suspect that the five constables were inebriated, but there is no way to confirm that because no FIR was registered so they were never sent for a medical examination.

When The Indian Express reached out to the victims, Patil confirmed that he was manhandled and added, “I cannot comment against my own department.” An officer added that Azad Maidan police have sent a detailed report about the incident to their seniors.