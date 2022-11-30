Five-month-old dies of measles, toll touches 15

With another child succumbing to measles, the death toll due to the infection rose to 15 in Mumbai on Tuesday.

A five-month-old child, a resident of Wadala that comes under F-North ward, developed fever on November 23. He had a medical history of sub-aortic ventricular septal defect, a hole between two pumping chambers of the heart.

Within 24 hours, he developed maculopapular rash over face and body.

He was admitted to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) -run hospital on November 26.

“Soon, he developed respiratory distress and was put on a ventilator on Monday. But the patient’s condition continued to deteriorate and despite

continued efforts to resuscitate, he could not be revived. The patient died in the evening,” said an official.

The cause of death is septic shock with bronchopneumonia and measles in a case of sub aortic ventricular septal defect.

Of the total deaths reported in Mumbai, three patients have been from outside the city.

Meanwhile, the BMC is set to start a special immunisation programme from December 1.

The civic body has already stocked up vials to inoculate 1,34,833 children in the age group of nine months to five years, who will be given the extra dosage of MR vaccine in 33 health posts in areas which have reported the most number of measles cases.

Along with that, out of 30,000 children aged between six and nine months residing in Mumbai, 3,496 children will be vaccinated from the same affected wards where measles cases in the age group are above 10 per cent of the total cases.