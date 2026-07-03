A five-minute drive from Nariman Point to Cuffe Parade? Mumbai’s next sea link is back

Three years after it was shelved following opposition from local fishermen, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has revived its proposed coastal bridge linking Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade, a project expected to dramatically alter connectivity in south Mumbai’s business district.

The 1.869-km, Rs 588-crore bridge, which promises to reduce peak-hour travel time between the two neighbourhoods from nearly 25 minutes to just five, has entered the environmental clearance stage. After securing the Maharashtra government’s approval for a revised alignment in December last year, the MMRDA has now approached the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for permission to build the project in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ).

The proposed bridge will begin from Dorabji Tata Road at Nariman Point, run along reclaimed land for a short stretch before extending over the sea on stilts in a double-decker configuration, and terminate at Captain Prakash Pethe Marg in Cuffe Parade.

The project was originally tendered in 2022, with Larsen & Toubro awarded the contract the following year. However, work was abandoned in 2023 after residents and fishermen objected to the alignment, saying it would pass through one of the city’s last remaining traditional fishing bunds.

“The project had to be redesigned after the objections. The revised alignment significantly reduces its impact on the bund, and we have now initiated the process of obtaining fresh environmental approvals,” an MMRDA official said.

Officials said the bridge has acquired fresh urgency with several major infrastructure projects planned in south Mumbai. The Maharashtra government is redeveloping the former Air India building into a government complex, a luxury marina has been proposed at Cuffe Parade, and traffic from the upcoming Orange Gate-Marine Drive tunnel is expected to place additional pressure on the existing road network.

Currently, vehicles travelling between Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade depend primarily on Madame Cama Road and General Jagannath Bhosale Road, both of which witness severe congestion during office hours.

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Unlike the earlier proposal, most of the revised bridge will stand on pillars in the sea, limiting reclamation. Only about 400 metres of approach ramps will be constructed on reclaimed land, requiring reclamation of about 0.077 hectares of the sea. Because of space constraints, the four-lane carriageway has been designed as a double-decker bridge, with two lanes on each level.

The project, however, will require acquisition of around 1,765 sq m of land for approach ramps, including portions of private land, BMC land and Mumbai Port Trust property. Some slum structures are also expected to be affected.

According to project documents, 132 trees fall within the project footprint, of which 53 are proposed to be felled while 79 will be transplanted.

Officials said the MMRDA will invite fresh tenders after obtaining the required environmental clearances, including approvals from the Union environment ministry, which are necessary because the project involves land reclamation.

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The push to revive the bridge comes as multiple projects are set to reshape Mumbai’s southern waterfront. This month, authorities also initiated environmental clearance procedures for widening a stretch of Marine Drive from eight to 13 lanes to integrate traffic from the Orange Gate-Marine Drive tunnel. Plans for a luxury marina at Cuffe Parade and a floating hotel off Nariman Point are also moving ahead.

Adding momentum to the bridge project, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar chaired a review meeting this week with officials from various agencies to expedite approvals, improve inter-departmental coordination and fast-track execution.