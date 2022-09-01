Five key Ganesh Mandals thronged by politicians

The 10-day long Ganpati Festival marked with setting up hundreds of extravagant Ganesh Mandals across the city ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and that culminates with the immersion of holy idols amid much fanfare, is full of political activity. Politicians across parties make it a point to visit key Ganesh Mandals, especially those that witness the highest crowds over the 10-day festivity. Here is the list five key mandals that politicians can’t ignore.

Gaud Saraswat Brahmins (GSB)

The Gaud Saraswat Brahmins (GSB) is the richest Ganesh pandal in the city which is located in Wadala area in Central Mumbai. The GSB mandal was established around 65 years ago and is of the most famous mandal in the city. While around 1.5 lakh devotees visit the pandal, the mandal is also visited by the several politicians across political parties.

Mumbaicha Raj, Ganesh Galli Ganpati in Lalbaug

This year’s Ganesh idol installed at Ganesh Galli, one of the oldest Ganesh pandals of Mumbai. (Express Photo) This year’s Ganesh idol installed at Ganesh Galli, one of the oldest Ganesh pandals of Mumbai. (Express Photo)

The Ganesh Galli ganpati’s Mumbaicha Rajan in south-central Mumbai is another famous and oldest Ganesh pandal of Mumbai established by the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in 1928. While the pandal doesn’t have affiliation of any political party however several politicians comes to take Darshan of the pandal. On Wednesday itself, Shiv Sena President and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray had visited the pandal along with his family including his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

Bandra West Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal

The Bandra West Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal of Mumbai BJP president MLA Adv. Ashish Shelar marks the 27th year of of the Mandal. This Mandal hosts Ganeshotsav in Bandra Reclamation which is inhabited by people from different castes and religions. Every year, dignitaries from various fields including film, sports and politics come to seek darshan of this Bappa and hence this Mandal is revered among the other Ganeshotsav mandals in Mumbai. It was this mandal that had, even during the COVID-19 pandemic period, not compromised on the celebration of Ganeshotsav. Not just on the religious front, but the Mandal also undertakes various medical, social and cultural activities.

The famous Lalbaugcha Raja

The Ganesha idol installed at Lalbaugcha Raja, Lalbaug market in South Central Mumbai, this year. (Express Photo) The Ganesha idol installed at Lalbaugcha Raja, Lalbaug market in South Central Mumbai, this year. (Express Photo)

The famous lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal is one of most visited mandals of Mumbai. Established in 1934 at the Lalbaug market in South Central Mumbai by the Koli community and other vendors who operated from the market, the pandal has a special political significance. Several politicians and celebrities comes to visit the pandal during the 10 days festival. On Wednesday it self, Shiv Sena President and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra had visited the pandal along with his family including his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

Raja Kisan Nagarcha

The Raja Kisan Nagarcha is ganpati pandal in Thane west’s Kisan Nagar area where the current Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde would live. Shinde paid a visit to Kisan Nagar in Thane district, from where he started his political and social life and spoke to the people there. He also visited various other Ganesh Mandals in the city.