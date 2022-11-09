scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Five injured in cylinder blast; fire breaks out in vehicles parked under bridge

Two fire incidents were reported from Ville Parle in the western suburbs on Tuesday. While there was no loss of life, five persons were injured in one incident.

The first incident took place in Kalpana Chawl in Ville Parle (East) where five persons were injured in a cylinder blast. It took place around 6 am. It was labelled as Level – 1 (minor fire) by the Mumbai Fire Brigade and two fire engines were pressed into service. The flames were extinguished around 7.58 am. The injured – Amar Rai (27), Jayram Yadav (27), Hare Kumar Rai (38), Rakesh Kumar Rai (30) and Arunkumar Rai (45) were rushed to the nearby V N Desai hospital and is currently undergoing treatment since they have sustained burn injuries. Civic officials said all the five injured are in a stable condition.

“The explosion took place in one of the chawls where all the five injured were staying. All of them were daily wage workers and belonged to the same family. The cylinder blast took place may be because its cap remained open for too long. However, the actual reason is yet to be ascertained,” said an official.

The second incident took place below the Andheri-Ville Parle Bridge on Western Express Highway around 4.17 pm near Sahara Hotel after a fire broke out in abandoned vehicles that were parked below the bridge.

Civic officials said there were 25 scrapped autorickshaws and 20 private vehicles that were parked under the bridge. The officials said these vehicles were seized by traffic police and were shifted below the bridge since the owners did not stake any claim on them. “The blaze originated below the flyover and was confined to the scrapped vehicles and didn’t spread to a large area. Therefore we were able to extinguish it easily by using one hose reel and one motor pump,” said a fire official.

