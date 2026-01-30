Five injured as two groups clash over Rs 700 in Mumbai

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A fight broke out between two groups in Nagpada in South Mumbai on Thursday night, leaving five persons injured, including one with serious injuries.
The police have registered cross cases against both the groups on charges of attempt-to-murder and other relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested 12 people from both the groups.
A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing people carrying iron rods and bamboo in their hands, chasing each other. Soon after the incident, a police team from Nagpada nabbed people involved in the incident.
According to the police, the first case was registered based on the statement of one Abdul Hannan Asad Siddiqui, 26, who is into garment business and lives in the Nagpada area along with his family. He alleged that he, along with his friends Mohammad Sohail Siddiqui and Zakir Dabir Siddiqui, went to Pune for garment business a week ago. They were staying together in a hotel and decided to share room rent. But as the market was closed due to death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in helicopter crash, Zakir came back to Mumbai saying he would buy clothes in Mumbai, said a police officer.
After two days, Abdul also returned to Mumbai on Thursday morning and called Zakir, asking him to return his money as he paid a hotel rent of Rs 1,200 for his share. Zakir paid Rs 400 through Gpay, telling him that he would not pay the rest of the amount. The argument started between them on the phone, and both abused and threatened each other. Abdul alleged that while he along with his family members and friends were going towards Kamathipura and once they reached near Gausia Masjid, Zakir along with eight to nine people attacked him with iron rod and bamboo.
The police also registered another case based on the statement of Zakir Siddique, who alleged that Abdul, along with six to seven members, attacked him and his friends with an iron rod.
“The fight broke out between both groups over Rs 700, and they attacked each other with iron rods and bamboo. “A total of five people were injured, including Abdul Kadri Aftab Siddique, who is seriously injured and admitted to JJ Hospital, while the rest were given treatment and discharged,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay.
In Abdul’s FIR, police have booked a total of nine people, while in Zakir’s case, police booked seven people, and a total of 12 have been arrested from both sides under the attempt-to-murder and other relevant sections of the BNS, said an official of the Nagpada police station. They will be produced in the court on Friday.
