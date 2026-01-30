Five injured as two groups clash over Rs 700 in Mumbai

A fight broke out between two groups in Nagpada in South Mumbai on Thursday night, leaving five persons injured, including one with serious injuries.

The police have registered cross cases against both the groups on charges of attempt-to-murder and other relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested 12 people from both the groups.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing people carrying iron rods and bamboo in their hands, chasing each other. Soon after the incident, a police team from Nagpada nabbed people involved in the incident.

According to the police, the first case was registered based on the statement of one Abdul Hannan Asad Siddiqui, 26, who is into garment business and lives in the Nagpada area along with his family. He alleged that he, along with his friends Mohammad Sohail Siddiqui and Zakir Dabir Siddiqui, went to Pune for garment business a week ago. They were staying together in a hotel and decided to share room rent. But as the market was closed due to death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in helicopter crash, Zakir came back to Mumbai saying he would buy clothes in Mumbai, said a police officer.